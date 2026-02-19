‘God, I knew it’: Colin Gray suspected his son when he heard something happened at Apalachee HS

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Jurors started day four watching deputy body camera video of the encounter with Colin Gray after the school shooting.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was in the Barrow County courthouse as the footage was played.

Deputies showed up at the Gray home around noon that day to question him.

When he walked outside, Gray is heard on camera telling deputies, “God, I knew it. My little girl just texted.”

Colin Gray is charged with 29 crimes, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter. He’s accused of giving Colt Gray the gun used in the shooting that claimed four lives and injured nine others.

In court, testimony revealed that the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services had investigated Colt Gray being physically abused by his mother.

The witness told the court that he’d been enrolled in counseling as a result, but that when his father moved him, he stopped attending counseling sessions.

He said, “I’m like, God almighty, please tell me your brother didn’t do something.”

A deputy is heard on the recording asking Gray why he thought that.

He responded, “We tried to get him into counseling. He just didn’t fit in last year in high school.”

He told deputies the school year this year was going okay.

“I filled out some paperwork the other day for another, a third party, counseling to get involved. I think it was called Aware. But, basically, gave them permission to go and talk to Colt,” said Gray.

The defense had no cross-examination questions after that video.

While discussing Colt Gray’s school activities, before he was enrolled in Barrow County, a school principal from Jackson County said Colt struggled to fit in and was described as a bully, getting into fights.

Colt was said to have vandalized bathrooms and drawn a swastika on a calculator.

“We felt like he was struggling to fit in and needed a person to check in with,” Jefferson Middle School Principal Carol Ann Knight told the court.

While he was in middle school in Ben Hill County, school counselor Sujette Giddens took the stand, saying Colt Gray had searched for concerning things while using school computers in 2021.

School staff sent a resource officer from the school to the Gray home after finding searches for “how to kill your dad” on Colt’s computer.

Students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie were killed in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting. Nine others were injured.

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

