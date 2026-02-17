Trial of Colin Gray: Apalachee shooting survivors describe what they saw, how it changed them

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — New video of the Apalachee High School shooting surfaced in court Tuesday. It shows how people survived the 2024 rampage that left two students and two teachers dead.

Colt Gray is the student accused of the mass shooting. His father, Colin Gray, is on trial this week.

Colin Gray admits he bought his son the semi-automatic rifle for Christmas 2023 that was used in the shooting.

Prosecutors said he was reckless and negligent when he did that, because he knew his son was struggling with a mental health crisis, had been accused of threatening to shoot up a school before and was showing interest in a convicted school shooter, Nicholas Cruz.

Tuesday was day two of his trial.

Prosecutors started the day calling students to the stand who were shot inside their classroom.

“I was screaming that I got shot,” said one student.

Other students described calling their families on their cell phones.

“I wanted them to know that if I did die, they would know that I love them,” the student told jurors.

Some students described feeling angry, anxious and depressed since the shooting.

“I don’t like being in front of doors at schools. I don’t use the bathroom at school. I always stay with somebody very closely,” the student said.

The jury heard from 15 students Tuesday. Many of them were shot or hit with shrapnel from the bullets. Others described helping their classmates stop the bleeding.

Many broke down when they told jurors they realized their classmates, Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn died.

A teacher from a neighboring classroom told jurors he heard the commotion and started walking down the hallway to investigate with a fellow teacher, Ricky Aspinwall.

“We probably walked about three or four feet, and at that time, we saw a young man with a rifle,” David Phenix said. “Both Ricky and I both scattered.”

Surveillance video shows him dive back into his classroom, hit the floor and manage to close the door.

Another teacher in his room used rags to suppress the bleeding in his leg and save his life.

Aspinwall did not survive. Another neighboring teacher, Cristina Irimie, also died.

Tuesday’s testimony corresponded with the reckless conduct and child cruelty charges against the father of the suspected shooter.

Students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie were killed in the shooting. Nine others were injured.

Colt Gray was 14 at the time of the shooting.

Before the trial began, Colin Gray’s attorneys asked for a change of venue. They said any jury from Barrow County would be biased due to the nature of the case.

The judge kept the trial in Barrow County but brought in jurors from Hall County. The jurors were selected last week.

