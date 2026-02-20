‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Euphoria’ star Eric Dane dead at 53

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” star Eric Dane has died. He was 53.

The actor announced less than a year ago that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I wake up every morning, and I’m immediately reminded that this is real — this illness, this challenge and that’s exactly why I’m writing this book,” Dane said in a statement in December.

He spent years portraying Dr. Mark Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy.” He’s also known for leading roles as Tom Chandler on “The Last Ship” and Cal Jacobs on “Euphoria.”

Dane’s memoir, “Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments,” is set to be published later this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group