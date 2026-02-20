Ex-metro Atlanta church leader admits to grooming, abusing teen

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cobb County church leader has been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crimes involving a teenage boy.

On Feb. 9, Marcus Kendall Turner, 34, of Acworth, pleaded guilty to all 11 charges against him in Cherokee County Superior Court.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit, Turner admitted to two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of obscene internet contact with a child, four counts of sexual exploitation of children, and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Investigators say the case began in September 2023 when the victim’s mother called 911 to report allegations of abuse. The Cobb County Police Department launched the initial investigation. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office later became involved after authorities determined that some of the abuse occurred in Cherokee County.

Turner held a leadership position at Worship With Wonders, a Cobb County church, where authorities say he initiated a relationship with the middle school-aged victim in May 2023. According to prosecutors, Turner invited the boy to join a church youth group called “Hangout Life Crew.”

Within months, Turner began spending time alone with the child and frequently communicating with him by text message and phone. Detectives determined that over five months, Turner and the victim exchanged 12,691 text messages. Prosecutors said the messages included sexually explicit content that Turner solicited and shared.

Authorities say Turner committed repeated acts of sexual abuse against the child at his Cherokee County home in August and September 2023.

Prosecutors also revealed that church leadership was informed of the allegations in September 2023 but did not immediately contact the police.

The victim’s mother ultimately called 911 herself on September 18, 2023, prompting Cobb County police to begin their investigation.

“Parents should be able to trust that church leaders will protect children, not victimize them,” Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope of the Special Victims Unit said in a statement. “Silence and inaction only deepen the harm. Protecting children must always come first.”

During the sentencing hearing, the victim and his mother delivered impact statements detailing the emotional toll and lasting effects of the abuse.

A judge sentenced Turner to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by lifetime probation. He must also register as a sex offender and have no contact of any kind with anyone under the age of 18. He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim or any member of his family.

“This sentence delivers justice and ensures accountability. It honors a mother who stood firmly and refused to be silenced and her son who showed tremendous courage in coming forward,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “Sexual predators can be highly manipulative and strategic in gaining the trust of their victims. We will continue to aggressively prosecute those who prey on children in Cherokee County.”

To report suspected child abuse, call Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If the child is in immediate danger, call 911.

