Soul food restaurant made famous by R.E.M., UGA fans closing after four decades

ATHENS, Ga. — Dexter Weaver, the beloved owner of Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods in Athens, plans to close his iconic restaurant as he approaches his 71st birthday.

Weaver D’s has been a staple in Athens since 1986, known for its soul food and the famous slogan “Automatic for the People,” which inspired an R.E.M. album title.

Weaver has been serving the community for nearly four decades, creating a dining destination for locals and University of Georgia fans alike. The place was a pre-game dining destination over all of these years.

“I’m hoping he’ll change his mind, or somebody just like him will re-open it!” said Chris Wilson, a longtime customer.

“Definitely a lot of good memories of coming here for family and friends. So I’m going to miss it for sure,” said Amber Sheats, another longtime customer.

Weaver’s journey with cooking began at the age of 5 when his great-grandmother taught him how to cook peas, a memory he fondly recalls despite adding too much salt.

Reflecting on his career, Weaver said, “Forty years ago it looked like the sky was the limit. Looked like I’d make a lot of money and meet a lot of people. And I did!”

Weaver D’s has been more than just a restaurant; it has been a community hub where people gather for good food and camaraderie.

“We have the anointing now,” Weaver said. “The food is getting better and better with time, 40 years. I think I know what I’m doing!”

Despite the impending closure, Weaver plans to continue his tradition of feeding the hungry on Thanksgiving, marking the fourth consecutive year of this charitable act.

So any serious offers for this place will have to wait ‘til after the feast.

