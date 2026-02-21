‘We will catch you:’ Family vows justice for man hit and killed in police chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Inside a mortuary chapel Saturday, tears fell for a man who had brought so many laughs.

Laughter was Terry Loman’s love language, his legacy.

He was a big jokester,” said Albert Loman, his nephew. “He kept my family, he kept my grandma laughing. Kept her young and active.

Terry Loman, 59 years old and the father of three, lived with his mother in the very house he grew up in.

“They were two peas in a pod,” his nephew said. “I do know that he never wanted to leave his mom’s side. He loved her that much.”

Loman worked as a landscaper and was walking home from a job on the night of Feb. 12. Nearby, a DeKalb County police officer had pulled over a black Mercedes sedan for having too much tint on the windows and over the license plate.

Investigators say the driver initially stopped, but hit the gas and took off down the road, with police in pursuit. That’s when the car ran over Loman as he was walking in the median. He died on the scene. Officers are still looking for the driver.

Family members are calling for the driver to come forward.

“You know what you did,” Albert Loman said. “I don’t know how you can sleep with yourself at night. You tore a piece of my grandmother’s heart right out of her chest.”

The car had a Texas license tag, BLK63. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the deadly collision, but Loman’s family members told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims they haven’t heard any news from investigators.

In an email, a GSP spokesperson said there are no updates. The DeKalb County Police Department issued a statement saying it conducts reviews of all police pursuits to ensure compliance with the department’s policy.

Before Loman’s funeral, loved ones found comfort in the memories. Darius Loman, another nephew, remembered the family reunion from a few years back.

“He gave me a nice tight hug – what’s going on, nephew!” he said. “You felt the warmth of family love.”

Terry Loman also showed up for his grandkids’ soccer games and dance competitions. His daughter, Quarmeisha Loman, said, “he saw the good in everyone.”

She’s agonized over the loss and struggles to understand why it happened.

“I should not have to be here begging people, or whoever’s responsible, to do what’s right,” she said.

“And we will catch you,” said Albert Loman. “Justice will be served, and we won’t rest until it is.”

