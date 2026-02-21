Man shot after confrontation with 4 suspects in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a late-night shooting in southwest Atlanta left one man injured, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded around 10:41 p.m. on Friday to the 320 block of Fairburn Road SW after receiving reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene. He was taken to a hospital by EMS for treatment.

APD says the victim was confronted by four men before being shot. Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim had outstanding warrants outside the City of Atlanta for aggravated assault. Investigators notified the appropriate jurisdictions.

Neither the victim’s nor the suspects’ ages and identities were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group