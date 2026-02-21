4-year-old overdoses on cocaine, Georgia deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A four-year-old child’s cocaine overdose has led to the arrest of two adults in east Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jackson County deputies say the overdose prompted authorities to execute a search warrant on Friday at a home in Jefferson.
Following the investigation, deputies arrested Sheena Dawn Shumake, 35, and Joshua Tyler Shumake, 33. Both were booked into the Jackson County Jail.
According to officials and jail records, the pair has been charged with first-degree cruelty to children.
Authorities have not released additional details about the child’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the overdose.
The investigation remains ongoing.
