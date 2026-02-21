4-year-old overdoses on cocaine, Georgia deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A four-year-old child’s cocaine overdose has led to the arrest of two adults in east Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jackson County deputies say the overdose prompted authorities to execute a search warrant on Friday at a home in Jefferson.

Following the investigation, deputies arrested Sheena Dawn Shumake, 35, and Joshua Tyler Shumake, 33. Both were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to officials and jail records, the pair has been charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

Authorities have not released additional details about the child’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the overdose.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group