Former jailer took bribes, smuggled contraband into Georgia detention center, sheriff says

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A former detention officer has been arrested following what officials describe as a lengthy investigation into corruption and contraband trafficking inside the county jail.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary Paul Wisham, who previously worked at the Grady County Detention Center in Cairo, has been charged with violation of oath of office and bribery.

The investigation began in August 2025 after officials received information alleging that contraband was being smuggled into the detention facility and that detention staff members were accepting unlawful payments in exchange for prohibited items and official favors.

Over several months, investigators reviewed recorded inmate phone calls, financial records, surveillance video, internal audits, witness statements, and physical evidence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed that Wisham knowingly solicited and accepted money from inmates and individuals outside the jail in exchange for providing contraband, unauthorized assistance, and confidential information.

Authorities allege that Wisham abused his position for personal financial gain and engaged in conduct that compromised the safety and security of the facility.

As a sworn officer, Wisham had taken an oath to uphold the laws of the State of Georgia and to perform his duties faithfully. Investigators determined his actions constituted a willful violation of that oath and met the legal standard for bribery under Georgia law.

The probe remained active from August 2025 through February 2026 and involved coordination among multiple divisions within the sheriff’s office. After completing the investigation and reviewing the evidence, officials obtained warrants and arrested Wisham.

The sheriff’s office said the case demonstrates its commitment to accountability.

“We will not tolerate misconduct by anyone entrusted with public authority,” the GCSO said in a statement. “When violations occur, they will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.”

Authorities emphasized the investigation was conducted to protect inmates, staff, and the public, and to preserve trust in law enforcement.

The case remains under review. Anyone with information related to this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

