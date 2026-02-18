Former UGA transfer quarterback settles lawsuit over $13.85M NIL deal with Florida

ATLANTA — A former University of Georgia transfer has settled his lawsuit against the University of Florida over a multi-million dollar Name Image Likeness (NIL) deal that fell apart.

Court documents posted Tuesday show Jaden Rashada reached a settlement with former Florida coach Billy Napier, a football staff member and a school booster following a mediation on Feb. 10.

Rashada was a highly-ranked quarterback recruit in 2022 and initially committed to Miami with a $9.5 million NIL deal. His attorney said Rashada was then lured to Florida with a $13.85 million NIL deal with the school’s Gator Collective that was funded by booster Hugh Hathcock.

Before he started at Florida though, Rashada’s attorney said the NIL deal was suddenly pulled. The lawsuit claims that Napier and the collective still offered to pay Rashada $1 million to sign his letter of intent.

Rashada eventually withdrew his letter and played his freshman year at Arizona State. He entered the transfer portal to come to Georgia at the time of the lawsuit. He now plays for Mississippi State.

The court documents posted on Tuesday did not list the terms of the settlement. Rashada’s initial lawsuit requested at least $10 million in damages.

