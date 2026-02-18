‘We gotta go:’ Atlanta officers rush 9-year-old shooting victim to hospital on their own

ATLANTA — Body camera video shows the extra miles that Atlanta police officers went to save a 9-year-old injured in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 8 on Ruzelle Street after police say three suspects shot into the home. A 9-year-old was sleeping when he was shot in the stomach. Officers arrived at the scene and started life-saving measures in the family’s kitchen by applying a chest seal to control the bleeding.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The boy was slipping in and out of consciousness. That is when officers realized that they didn’t have time to wait for the ambulance to arrive.

“We gotta transport him... We gotta go. They’re [the ambulance] taking too long. He’s going in and out,” one officer yells.

Another officer tries to keep the 9-year-old awake as he puts him into a patrol car.

“Stay with me, buddy,” you hear the officer say.

Officers arrived at the hospital in time and the boy is now stable. Police said Grady Memorial Hospital staff say the officers’ actions helped save his life.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects who shot into the family’s home.

WARNING: The video may be disturbing for some.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group