Popular downtown Athens restaurant closing its doors after nearly 4 decades

ATHENS, Ga. — After serving downtown Athens for nearly four decades, a beloved Italian restaurant will be closing for good.

DePalma’s Athens announced on social media that it will shut down by the end of the month after 38 years. Owner Dave Cappi says that over the years, DePalma’s has changed his life.

“It has been a place that took a young boy fresh out of engineering school, who thought only numbers mattered, and slowly transformed him over the decades, into a person that realized it was the people, the conversations, and the connections in life that were the real gift to us all,” Cappi wrote.

He says that it is time for him to slow down and take in the beauties of life, including his soon-to-be two grandsons.

Cappi says that in March, a new restaurant will open in the space on East Broad Street called Pompeii.

DePalma’s Athens will serve its final customers on Friday, Feb. 27.

