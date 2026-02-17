Body found in submerged car in Lake Lanier identified

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a submerged car in Lake Lanier.

What started as a missing persons report in Roswell quickly turned into a multi-agency search that stretched across metro Atlanta before ending at Lake Lanier.

Phillip Malone, 85, had been reported missing out of Roswell.

His family reported him missing after he failed to return to his sister’s home in Roswell following a visit to Emory University Hospital in DeKalb County.

Investigators say multiple agencies began sharing information and reviewing camera systems to track his movements.

According to the incident report, relatives described Malone as “sharp” for his age.

Authorities say his vehicle was last seen around 4 a.m. Monday near Highway 9 and Webb Road in Milton, about 15 miles from Tidwell Park.

Just hours later, that search would take a devastating turn.

The man who discovered the car told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that he was just getting on the water when he noticed it.

“As soon as I went to pull back up to move my truck, it was, I could see it, see it down in the water,” Kevin Burris said on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. “Water is really clean right now and got to look in and could see.”

He immediately called 911 and watched as authorities rushed in.

“I’ve seen cars out here before, but they are usually old cars ditched in the water,” Burris said.

Deputies later confirmed Malone’s body was found inside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says it doesn’t know how long Malone and the car were in the water, but it doesn’t suspect foul play.

