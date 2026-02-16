$250K reward after USPS worker shot, killed while delivering mail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There is a $250,000 reward in the search for the person who killed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier who was on his route when someone opened fire on his mail truck.

A spokesperson for USPS told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that they had counselors to support the staff at the Post Office on Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger roads. That was the office where 31-year-old Dequavious Graves would get in his truck and head out for his shift.

Investigators are now working on who and why someone would kill a mail carrier out on the job.

Family of Graves, also known as Quay, can’t figure out who would kill such a gentle soul, especially while he was just doing his job Thursday night.

“Whenever he walked into a room, you know he just brought his energy,” said Nosakhere Andrews, his cousin. “His bright smile, you can’t not notice him.”

When someone shot and killed Quay on Oxford Drive, a neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded video.

DeKalb County police and federal investigators are using it to figure out if someone targeted the victim because of his job with the Postal Service or if there’s some other motive.

USPS posting reward flyers all over the neighborhood police have been canvassing since the shooting.

They’re offering $250,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Relatives say Quay was a hard worker and had been working for USPS for about three years.

Coworkers showed up to his mom’s house Sunday to pay their respects.

They said they can’t talk on camera about how much they enjoyed working with Quay because it’s against union rules, but they showed up.

“They loved him,” said Shannon Graves, his mother. “I didn’t know there was so much love for him. It was like he ran the post office because I didn’t know he was that important.”

The USPS on the flyer called the shooter armed and dangerous. They made it clear no one should approach the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group