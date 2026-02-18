Person of interest in USPS worker’s death wanted for another murder, arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Federal investigators say a person of interest in the shooting death of a United States Postal Service letter carrier is in custody.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirmed that they were at a home on Oxford Drive on Tuesday evening as part of their investigation into the shooting death of mail carrier Dequavious Graves.

Graves, 31, was shot and killed while on the job on Feb. 12.

Investigators did not release the name of the person of interest, but confirmed he was arrested in Atlanta on Tuesday for a murder in their jurisdiction.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the home as the FBI surrounded it and tossed flashbangs at the home. Channel 2 Action News also saw U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators at the home.

The USPS is offering a $250,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Graves’ killer.

