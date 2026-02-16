Metro Atlanta USPS worker shot, killed delivering mail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning a U.S. Postal Service worker who family and friends say was shot and killed while delivering mail.

Loved ones say it happened Thursday near Oxford Drive in DeKalb County. The victim is 31-year-old Dequavious Graves.

Channel 2’s Cory James was live in DeKalb County for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. after speaking with the victim’s family.

According to neighbors, Graves was driving his USPS truck down the road when the shooting happened. Video captured the sound of gunshots.

Moments later a USPS mail truck is seen slowly veering off Oxford Drive, eventually stopping in Elizabeth Nace’s yard. Video shows her walking out her front door and trying to flag down a neighbor.

“I need help with mailman. Something is wrong with the mailman, something is wrong,” she is heard saying.

“I thought maybe he had a stroke or like seizure because he was still alive and breathing he just couldn’t speak,” Nace said.

Shannon Graves is the mother of the mailman. She says he was shot and killed last Thursday while at work. She told James says she got the call from Grady Hospital, telling her to rush to the hospital.

“Once I got there and they told me my son had passed, I just lost it.” she said. “I mean, it was no words. My child was gone.”

Dequavious Graves worked as a mailman for four years. Some of that time was at the Wesley Chapel Post Office.

His family just can’t believe someone killed him.

“The hardest part is just knowing I’ll never talk to him again, knowing the chapter of our friendship cousin relation is over,” said Nosakhere Andrews, Dequavious Graves’ cousin.

He says they were like siblings and spent years making music together.

“Just why why would somebody want to do that? He put himself on the backburner so I could reach my goal. I wouldn’t be the producer or artist I am without him,” Andrews said.

DeKalb County PD and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating.

The USPS says it is deeply saddened by the loss, adding in a statement that its thoughts “are with Dequavious’ family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will be providing counseling services to our employees at the Wesley Chapel Post Office as the investigation into the incident continues.”

So far, suspect information has not been released.

Shannon Graves has a message for the person responsible for killing her firstborn. She says her son was funny, loving and lit up a room with his smile.

“Please turn yourself in because my son didn’t deserve this. No parent wants to bury a child. It’s real hard, it’s real hard,” she said.

