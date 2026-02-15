73-year-old dentist charged in deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The dentist who police say shot and killed an unhoused man at his closed dental office was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Channel 2’s Cory James reported from the scene Saturday as Atlanta Police investigated the shooting at a dental office in the 3400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

David Mays, 73, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

He has been taken to Fulton County Jail.

Officers said Mays said he saw someone on one of his cameras and confronted the man. Then, there was an exchange of gunfire.

APD said the man, believed to be 37 years old, was hit at least once and died at the scene. The man who was killed has not been identified, but police said Saturday he is known to police.

Police said it appears the dental office had been closed for some time.

