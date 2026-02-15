Rock band from Atlanta ‘devastated’ after sudden death of drummer

ATLANTA — Atlanta-born and based rock band Manchester Orchestra announced drummer Timothy Very had died.

Very was the drummer for Manchester Orchestra beginning in 2011, replacing drummer Jeremiah Edmond.

In a statement from the band announcing Very’s death at the age of 42, the Atlanta-based group said they were devastated by the news.

The full statement on Very’s passing can be read below.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very. The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life. We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief.

Tim was instantly likable and interacted with everyone he met with kindness and warmth. His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged. His humor and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe. Strangers quickly became friends and friends became family.

He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too.

The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad.

We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days.

— Manchester Orchestra