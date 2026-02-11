Insurance Commissioner announces Georgians will save $17.7 million after company lowers rates

ATLANTA — State officials announced new savings for Georgians on their auto insurance rates.

According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Allstate North American Insurance Company will be reducing its premium rates.

In a filing submitted to the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, Allstate said it was reducing private passenger auto insurance rates by 5%, impacting tens of thousands of Georgians.

“As a result, the Allstate rate decrease is projected to generate approximately $17.7 million in total savings for Georgia policyholders in 2026,” OCI said in a statement.

The filing was submitted by Allstate for its private passenger policies across the state.

Officials said the rate reduction builds on regulatory efforts by Comm. King and the Insurance Commissioner’s Office to prioritize affordability, transparency and to protect Georgia consumers.

“These savings reflect the positive direction of Georgia’s insurance market and the continued emphasis on affordability,” King said. “Our focus remains on promoting a competitive and consumer-first marketplace, and today’s reduction provides further confirmation that our approach is working for Georgians.”

