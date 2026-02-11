Woman killed at Palmetto Elementary School identified

PALMETTO, Ga. — Officials identified the woman who was shot and killed outside a Fulton County elementary school.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday the victim was 34-year-old Eboni Anderson.

The suspect in the deadly shooting at Palmetto Elementary School, 39-year-old Christopher Ates, was arrested Tuesday evening in Houston County on unrelated charges.

He was charged in Houston County with cruelty to children, reckless driving and fleeing from police. Fulton County police said he would be transferred to face charges, they would be issuing additional warrants.

The deadly shooting in the front lot of the school put the campus into a hard lockdown for hours. A school staff member hit an alert button to notify everyone.

No students or staff were involved.

Classes resumed at Palmetto Elementary on Wednesday, with additional support staff and counselors available to students and faculty.

Principal Jacqueline Bowens said in a letter to families that the shooting appeared to be a domestic dispute, based on information from law enforcement.

“While this is an incredibly difficult circumstance for our community, I want to reassure you that no Palmetto Elementary students or staff were involved, and at no time were individuals inside our building in danger,” Bowens wrote.

All 550 students were relocated to Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn to be reunited with their families.

“While safety remains our highest priority, our core mission is unchanged: educating and supporting our students. We are focused on returning to teaching and learning tomorrow with stability, connection, and care,” Bowens said in the letter.

A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for Anderson’s funeral.

