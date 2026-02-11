Woman killed outside elementary school in Fulton County; suspect in custody

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in the deadly shooting Tuesday at Palmetto Elementary School has been arrested in Houston County on unrelated charges, Fulton County police said.

A spokesperson for the department told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 on Tuesday that they are finalizing charges for Christopher Ates, 39, and will be issuing additional warrants.

A woman was shot and killed in the front lot of the school, putting the campus into a hard lockdown.

Ates was charged in Houston County with cruelty to children, reckless driving and fleeing from police.

Law enforcement agencies are working to transfer custody of the suspect, so they can face criminal charges in Fulton County.

Principal Jacqueline Bowens said in a letter to families that the shooting appeared to be a domestic dispute, based on information from law enforcement.

“While this is an incredibly difficult circumstance for our community, I want to reassure you that no Palmetto Elementary students or staff were involved, and at no time were individuals inside our building in danger,” Bowens wrote.

A school staff member hit the alert button to notify everyone when the shooting happened.

Fulton County Schools said no students were involved, and all students and staff are safe.

Palmetto Elementary remained in lockdown until law enforcement cleared the scene.

All 550 students were relocated to Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn.

The principal also wrote in the letter that the school would be open Wednesday, with counselors and additional support staff available to everyone throughout the day.

“While safety remains our highest priority, our core mission is unchanged: educating and supporting our students. We are focused on returning to teaching and learning tomorrow with stability, connection, and care,” she said.

