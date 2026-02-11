‘All I thought was the worst’: Families reunite after shooting at Palmetto Elementary School

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Long lines of cars wrapped around a local high school and middle school as parents raced to pick up their children after a deadly shooting.

Fulton County Schools transported the students from Palmetto Elementary to Bear Creek Middle so they could be reunited with their parents.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones talked to Nyonna Taylor as she walked out of Bear Creek with her 3 nephews. She says she was frantic when she heard there was a shooting.

“I didn’t know what was going on. All I thought was the worst,” she said.

Fulton County Schools had transported students here after someone shot a woman outside Palmetto Elementary.

Taylor says she thought her nephews were in danger after she learned about the shooting on social media.

“They just told me it was a shooting. And then I had to learn on Facebook. I didn’t get no call. No nothing,” she said.

News Chopper 2 was above the scene as the buses transported the students to Bear Creek. Jones saw a long line of cars with parents waiting to pick up their children when he arrived.

Some couldn’t wait and walked in.

“I see on the news and I’m coming here.,” one parent said as she walked her son out of the school.

“It feels good to see him?” Jones asked.

“Yeah. Thank you,” the mother replied.

Taylor allowed us to speak to her nephew who says he was in class when he was told the school was going on a hard lockdown. Jordan Taylor thought the worst.

“I thought they was going to break into our classroom and start shooting,” Jordan said.

He says his teacher locked the door, turned off the lights, and the kids went into a corner. He says he could see the emotion on his aunt’s face when she finally saw they were OK.

“She looked sad and disappointed,” he said.

Disappointed someone would cause so much chaos at a school and have parents worried.

It took parents awhile to get their children. Several officers were on hand to direct traffic and get parents to their children as quick as they could.

