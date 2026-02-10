Nearly 450,000 homes are vacant in Georgia as thousands experience homelessness

ATLANTA — A recent study of the number of vacant homes in the United States shows that nearly 450,000 houses in Georgia are sitting empty.

Of the 448,064 homes that are reported as vacant analyzed by Compare the Market, the company said more than 81,400 are vacation homes.

That means less than 20% of the empty homes are used for recreation, and the remainder are unused and not lived in.

Compare The Market said in their study analysis that the large number of vacant homes used as seasonal or vacation properties make it harder for residents to find permanent homes.

“While vacation homes support tourism and seasonal living, they can also limit the availability of homes for those who need them year-round,” Compare The Market said in a statement.

As of the most recently available data, there were nearly 13,000 Georgians reported as homeless.

That number may change as the state processes its most recent Point In Time Count, a yearly endeavor required by federal law to track homeless populations across the United States.

