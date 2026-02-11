Jury selected for Colin Gray trial, judge urges them to stay off social media

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A jury has been chosen for the trial of Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray.

Jury selection has been underway since Monday morning, when prosecutors and defense attorneys weeded through a group of potential jurors to decide Colin Gray’s potential guilt.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was at the Hall County courthouse on Wednesday morning, where Judge Nicholas Primm approved 15 people for the jury.

As Channel 2 Action News has previously reported, Colin Gray is accused of buying the gun used in the deadly Apalachee High School shooting and giving it to his son as a Christmas present.

The trial was originally scheduled for Sept. 2025, but was moved to February due to attorneys scheduling conflicts.

The judge approved 12 jurors and three alternates to take to trial, which is expected to start Monday.

In court, Primm told the jurors that he would not sequester them but said he was “putting a certain amount of faith” in jurors to avoid any misconduct.

During the trial, Primm urged jurors to “live like it’s 1980. Pretend like the internet doesn’t exist, stay off social media, attempt to avoid the news.”

He also told jurors to keep the circle of people who know they’re on the jury small, acknowledging that the process would be a challenge.

“It’s not going to be easy for anybody,” Primm said. “I have no delusions there. I’m just asking you to rise to the occasion.”

On Monday, the state is expected to present a variety of evidence in their effort to convict Colin Gray for his alleged role in the deaths at Apalachee high School.

Some of the evidence expected to appear at trial includes 911 calls, Colin Gray’s receipt from Academy Sports, online shopping records and Colin and Colt Gray’s shooting range records from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, among other items.

THE VICTIMS

Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall lost their lives in the shooting.

Several others were shot or injured.

THE CHARGES

Officials charged Colin Gray with 29 crimes, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter.

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

A CHANGE OF VENUE

Colin Gray’s legal team requested a change of venue for the trial, saying any jury from Barrow County would be biased due to the nature of the case.

Attorneys asked to have the trial moved out of Barrow County to a Bryan, Effingham or Glynn County court.

The prosecution agreed that there would be a likely bias having the trial in Barrow County but requested that instead of moving physical locations, they get a jury from Walton County instead.

Instead, the judge approved bringing in a new jury, but from Hall County, while keeping the physical location of the trial at the Barrow County courthouse.

The judge said that Hall County was physically far enough away from Barrow County that jurors would be less likely to have a bias, but the proximity of the two courthouses was close enough that the trial could be held in Barrow to avoid “causing additional undue burden.”

