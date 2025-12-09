Apalachee High School shooting suspect awaiting medical evaluation before case can proceed

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Accused Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray was back in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

His defense attorney said she’s still waiting on a critical medical evaluation of her client to be completed before the case can move forward.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was at the Barrow County courthouse, where the status hearing gave the judge in the case a chance to get up to speed on where things stand.

Around 2:30 p.m., Gray was walked into the courtroom in shackles and a new haircut.

During the hearing, the teenaged shooting suspect sat silently and stone-faced as his new defense team explained to the judge they’re waiting on doctors to complete a full medical examination.

The exam’s results could determine if the case heads to trial, or ends with a potential plea dea.

Gray’s attorney said she expects the evaluation to be done by February, adding that she is still working through discovery.

Gray, now 15, faces 55 counts including malice murder and aggravated assault for the shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

During the Sept. 4, 2024 shooting, Gray is accused of killing fellow students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, as well as injuring several others.

The judge ordered both the prosecution and defense teams back in court on March 18, 2026 for another status update in the case.

Several family members of the victims were in the courtroom but declined to speak with Channel 2 Action News.

Separately, Colin Gray, Colt’s father, is scheduled to stand trial in early February, with prosecutors alleging he gave his son the gun used at the high school.

