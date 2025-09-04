Apalachee school shooting 1 year later: Remembering the victims, what’s changed

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday marks one year since a gunman killed two students, two teachers and injured several others at Apalachee High School.

On Sept. 4, 2024, Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall lost their lives in the shooting. Colt Gray, the 14-year-old suspect, and Colin Gray, his father who is accused of buying his gun, are awaiting trial for murder and a list of other charges.

Barrow County Schools will have school on Thursday. Apalachee High School will have “A Day of Prevailing Love” to give the students, teachers and staff the chance to continue their healing together. The school will also offer mental health support sessions.

District leaders encourage everyone to wear blue and gold, Apalachee High School’s colors, as a sign of solidarity and support. A community-led vigil will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the high school.

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS

Christian Angulo, 14

Christian Angulo 14-year-old Christian Angulo was among four people who died in the tragedy on Sept. 4.

Christian Angulo was a student at the school. His sister described him as a good kid who cared for others.

“He was so loved by many. His loss was so sudden and unexpected. We are truly heartbroken,” Angulo’s sister Lisette said in a post on the GoFundMe page for Angulo.

Mason Schermerhorn, 14

Mason Schermerhorn (Barrow County School System)

Mason Schermerhorn’s family and friends remembered the 14-year-old as “the sweetest most loving soul with the biggest smile,” according to their post on GoFundMe.

In the year since the shooting, Mason’s mother, Breanna Schermerhorn, has spoken out about the security measures at the school and funding for school resource officers.

Cristina Irimie, 53

Cristina Irimie

Irimie taught math at Apalachee High School. She moved from Romania to the United States in 1996 as a professional dancer. Irimie found her passion for teaching later in life. In 2013, she went to the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega Campus. By 2014, she was a math teacher.

A close friend, Gabrielle Buth, told Channel 2 Action News that Irimie considered her students her children. The night before she died, Irimie baked a cake and brought it to the classroom the next day with pizza. She wanted to celebrate her birthday with the kids.

“Cristina was a woman with a big heart and a good soul,” Buth said. “She was a real warrior, but not with a sword, but her soul.”

Richard Aspinwall, 39

Richard Aspinwall

Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall also taught math and coached football as the defensive coordinator. He was the father of two young daughters.

Aspinwall was affectionately known as Coach A to the football team and was beloved by fellow coaches and players past and present. He previously coached at Haralson County High School, Dunwoody High School and Mountain View High School.

“He was one of the best people I’ve ever been around,” said close friend Nick Bach.

“He was that person who would stand out and greet his students as they were coming in,” Mountain View High School Track Coach Gail Devers said.

WHAT HAS CHANGED?

Barrow County Schools leaders have added weapon detectors and more school resource officers. They’ve updated panic alert systems, and they are speeding up the process of sharing student discipline records between districts.

At Apalachee High School, district officials have discussed the next steps for J-Hall, the hallway where the shooting happened. The hallway is closed for the 2025-2026 school year. The district sent student surveys at the start of this school year and plans to hold group and individual discussions on options like memorializing and re-opening or tearing down and rebuilding.

“It is super important to us that it be done in a meaningful way and not in a rushed way,” said Kelcie Zimmer, who is in charge of coordinating the recovery funds for the school.

WHAT’S NEXT IN THE TRIALS?

The trial dates have not been set for Colt Gray, the 14-year-old suspected gunman, and Colin Gray, his father who is accused of purchasing the gun and giving it to his son as a gift.

Colin Gray’s trial had been scheduled to begin Sept. 8, but has been continued to a later date. A judge previously ruled that the jurors will not be pooled from Barrow County, but from Hall County instead.

Colt and Colin Gray

