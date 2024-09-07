Apalachee school shooting: Cristina Irimie brought cake, pizza for her students on the day she died

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Friends of math teacher Cristina Irimie are remembering her as a hero who dedicated her life to her students.

Irimie, 53, was one of four people shot and killed inside Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke to Gabrielle Buth, a woman who said Irimie was like an aunt to her.

“Cristina was a woman with a big heart and a good soul,” said Buth. “She was a real warrior. But, not with a sword, but her soul.”

Buth said the night before the shooting, Irimie baked a cake. She took it to school the next day with pizza to share with her students.

“She was a light. I think she is the epitome, she and the other gentleman, coach, who dedicated their lives to kids, they were heroes,” Buth said.

Irimie moved to the U.S. from Romania in 1996 and was a professional traditional Romanian dancer.

After coming to the U.S., she worked in a restaurant and became an accountant. In 2013, she went to college in Dahlonega and graduated early. She became a math teacher in 2016.

She had just celebrated her birthday on Aug. 24.

Colt Gray, a 14-year-old Apalachee student, has been arrested and charged with Irimie’s murder, as well as the murders of three others: teacher Richard Aspinwall and students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.

Coach reflects on legacy of teachers killed in school shooting

