Apalachee school shooting: GBI answers your frequently asked questions

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is answering your frequently asked questions about the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.
Four people were shot and killed: teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn. Nine others were wounded and hospitalized. Some of them have since been released.
Here are the GBI’s answers to your frequently asked questions.
- What jail was Colt Gray booked into? Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center
- What jail was Colin Gray booked into? Barrow County Jail
- When and where was Colt Gray’s first appearance? Friday, September 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. at the Barrow County Courthouse
- Of the nine people injured, how many students and how many are teachers? 8 students and 1 teacher
- How many of the nine people that were injured were shot? 1 adult was shot and 6 students were shot
- Will Gray’s parents face charges? Colin Gray, the father of Colt Gray, has been charged.
- Who were the student resource officers who assisted during the incident? Brandon King and Donovan Boyd
- Was Colt Gray booked into jail on Wednesday? Colt Gray was booked into jail on Wednesday, September 5, 2024.
- Where did the student get the gun? Colin Gray knowingly allowed his son, Colt Gray, to possess a gun. Due to the active investigation, we’re unable to release further details.
- Did Colt Gray live with his father, Colin Gray? Yes, Colin Gray had custody of Colt Gray.
- Was there more than one shooter? No
- Was Colt Gray investigated for bringing a knife to campus Wednesday morning before the shooting occurred? We don’t have any information indicating this.
- Does Apalachee High School have metal detectors? No
- Did Discord users contact the FBI about Georgia shooting suspect Colt Gray? Please contact the FBI for information about their investigation.
- Did the panic alert system go out campus-wide, alerting a lockdown? Teachers wear badges that have panic alert buttons and are to able press the button to alert law enforcement of an incident. This system has been active for about a week before the tragedy at Apalachee High School. Several teachers pressed the alert buttons.
- What time was the shooter apprehended? 10:26 a.m., moments after shots fired call came through.
- Can you confirm that the GBI is looking at accomplices? There are no accomplices.
- Did school staff or law enforcement use ‘bleeding control kits’ to help any of the victims yesterday? Tourniquets were used.
- How can I report threats or suspicious activity? You can submit anonymous tips via the See Something, Send Something mobile app, available for Apple and Android.
