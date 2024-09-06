Apalachee High School shooting suspect to make first appearance in Barrow County court

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Accused Barrow County school shooter Colt Gray is expected to make his first appearance in court Friday morning.

The 14-year-old’s first court appearance will be conducted virtually in Barrow County Superior Court. The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Colt Gray will attend the hearing via Zoom from the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center, where he’s been held since Wednesday, after shooting and killing four people and wounding nine others.

As reported by Channel 2 Action News, Colt Gray faces four counts of felony murder for the shooting at Apalachee High School, with the GBI saying more charges are expected.

Colin Gray, Colt’s father, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI Director Chris Hosey said Thursday night that Colin Gray “allowed” his son to have the weapon used in the deadly school shooting on Wednesday morning.

54-year-old Colin Gray, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. He was booked into the Barrow County Jail on Thursday.

Colt Gray’s first appearance hearing is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.

