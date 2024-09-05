Family identifies teenage girl as Apalachee shooting victim airlifted to hospital

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a teenage girl has identified her as one of the surviving victims of a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

Taylor Jones was one of nine people shot and wounded when a fellow student opened fire inside the school.

Her family says she was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital after the shooting. She is currently listed as stable.

They say she is doing well, but has “a long road ahead” and will undergo more surgeries and physical therapy.

The family did not comment on where she was shot or the extent of her injuries.

They have started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the costs of her medical treatment.

Colt Gray, 14, has been charged with four counts of felony murder after the shooting claimed the lives of teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and fellow students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.

Curriculum specialist and coach David Phenix was also among those injured. His daughter says he was shot in the foot and hip, shattering his hip bone.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details on the other surviving victims.

