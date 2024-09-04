Woman says her father was among victims shot, wounded at Apalachee High School

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman has identified her father as one of the nine people injured in a shooting that left four other people dead at a Georgia High School.

The shooting broke out at Apalachee High School in Barrow County around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. At least four people have been confirmed dead and nine were rushed to local hospitals. The victims’ names have not been released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A 14-year-old student has been taken into custody.

A massive group of law enforcement and EMS immediately descended on the school as officers investigated.

RELATED STORIES:

On Wednesday afternoon, Katie Phenix identified one of the victims who was injured as her father, David Phenix.

Phenix is a curriculum assistant and coach at the school. His daughter said he was shot in the foot and the hip, shattering his hip bone.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“He arrived to the hospital alert and awake. He just got out of surgery and is stable,” Phenix wrote. “We will update as we hear new information. We are so, so lucky, but please keep our family as well as the AHS family in your prayers.”

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. It’s unclear if David Phenix was in a classroom when the shooting broke out.

Students help drag shot teacher back into classroom after gunman opens fire inside Apalachee High

©2024 Cox Media Group