Student describes moment gunman started opening fire at Apalachee High School

WINDER, Ga. — We are hearing from students about the terrifying moments when a gunman went into a Barrow County high school and started opening fire.

So far, we know that at least four people are dead and the shooter at Apalachee High School in Winder is in custody, according to sources.

Students told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that they were just going about their day when they started hearing the gunshots.

“I was coming from the vending machine in the lunchroom, and I went into the library to get a book, and I walked out of the library and someone walked in, and the next thing I know I just hear a gunshot,” a 17-year-old student said, not identifying himself.

RELATED STORIES:

He told Johnson that he was about 100 feet away from the shooter and heard at least three shots.

“I’m kind of nervous,” the student said. “I’ve never been involved in a shooting before, so it was new to me.”

Johnson also spoke to a mother whose son was inside a classroom right across the hall from where the gunman started firing.

“His coach ended up blocking his door and locking the door to prevent the shooter from coming into his classroom,” the mother said. “I’m shocked because, I mean, this is Barrow County and stuff like this never happens here.”

“We didn’t think this would ever happen here,” the mother said.

RELATED NEWS:

Casualties confirmed in school shooting, how families can get support





©2024 Cox Media Group