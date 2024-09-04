Kemp, Biden promise resources in response to school shooting in Winder, GA

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s directing all available resources to Apalachee High School in Barrow County as a heavy police presence descends upon the campus.

Details at this time are unclear, but an incident on campus Wednesday morning at the high school in Winder, Ga. has left at least one person injured.

The high school was placed on a hard lockdown as officers investigate the incident.

In the meantime, Kemp has directed state resources to the high school and asked “all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state.”

The governor said the state would continue to work with local, state and federal partners to gather more information and further respond to the incident.

A similar commitment was made by President Joe Biden.

In a statement shared with ABC News, the White House said Biden was briefed by Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall “on the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School,” and promised the administration would work with federal, state and local officials as more information becomes available.

