Warm weather for metro Atlanta heading into weekend, but storms on the horizon Sunday

The warm weather in the metro Atlanta area is continuing on with temperatures near record highs for this time of year.

Ahead of the weekend, Severe Weather Team 2′s Jennifer Lopez is tracking the chance of storms coming in Sunday.

On Sunday, Severe Weather Team 2 says to expect some storms in the metro area from the late afternoon to evening hours, with strong damaging winds, possible isolated spin-up tornadoes and lots of lightning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Lopez says to expect lots of rain, up to two inches in some areas.

Next week is looking cooler than this one, too, with temperatures dipping out of the 80s.

Monday, there’s still a chance of some showers in the early part of the day and temperatures could be as low as the mid-50s.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what to know ahead of the weekend:

High temperatures today reach mid-to-high 80s with good mix of sun and clouds

Saturday expected to have lows in the high 60s, with a high of 88

Sunday has a chance of showers and storms, some isolated tornado chance and strong wind gusts by midday

Monday there’s still a chance of showers earlier in the day along with cooler temperatures

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2025 Cox Media Group