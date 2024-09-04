Massive police presence at Apalachee High School in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — There is a large police presence at a Barrow County high school after an incident on campus Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Apalachee High School is on hard lockdown as officers investigate.

School officials are urging people to stay away from the school until the area is secure.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding the school.

At least one person was being loaded into a medical helicopter that had landed on the field. There were at least six ambulances at the scene. Emergency crews loaded at least one more person onto an ambulance.

Students appear to be gathering in the stadium. School officials said students have been cleared to be released to their families.

It’s unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News.

Students, educators weigh in on cellphone bans in the metro Atlanta area's schools





©2024 Cox Media Group