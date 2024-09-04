City contractor robbed at gunpoint while repairing signs on popular trail in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. — An armed robbery along a community trail sparked a manhunt for two young suspects. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin learned the suspects are between 12 and 14 years old.

Carrollton police said a city contractor was repairing signs along the Greenbelt section off Cedar Road on Tuesday when the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m.

“They flagged him down, then brandished a gun,” Carrollton police Lt. Blake Hitchcock said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim called 911 to report the young teens took off with his side-by-side utility vehicle and his wallet. Investigators told Griffin that both items were ditched less than 500 feet away with the wallet missing its cash.

Hitchcock said the victim is doing OK.

Carrollton resident Daniel Hulsey frequently walks the Greenbelt and was shocked to learn the robbery happened in the middle of the day.

“That’s crazy. At 1:30,” he said. “I thought you were talking about night time. But to be at 1:30 is absolutely nuts.”

Hulsey says the timing of the crime is just proof that it can happen anywhere at anytime.

“My wife tells me to be careful for that specific reason because she’s paranoid. I didn’t think it would actually happened to be fair, so,” he said

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said what happened Tuesday is an isolated incident. Hulsey and other Greenbelt visitors who Griffin spoke with said they won’t let this armed robbery steer them away from the Greenbelt.

“It will make me more aware,” Hulsey said.

“Well, we do always have our phones. (We do). And we don’t walk alone,” Maryann and Larry Smith told Griffin.

Police have not released a description of the suspects at this time. Anyone with information can call Carrollton police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

FedEx truck plows into Gwinnett County home, driver injured

©2024 Cox Media Group