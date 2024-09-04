Woman frustrated over high water bill, it claims she used over 26,000 gallons of water in a month

ATLANTA — Janice McKinney calls it an inaccurate water bill, costing her $762.52.

“I don’t have the money to give them and why should I,” McKinney told Channel 2 Action News Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In August, she received a bill alerting her she used more than 26,000 gallons of water in just one month.

Mckinney told Lincoln, there’s no way she used that amount of water in a single month. She told Channel 2 Action News, she hired a plumbing company to assess her home.

“And it came back, I was good,” she said.

Lincoln learned the City of Atlanta also inspected her property and determined there was no leak and it didn’t find errors with its water meter.

Because of that, the city told McKinney she was not eligible for a bill adjustment.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This was a shock, because my normal bill, the average is about $45, it can be as low as $37 and as high as $60,” she said.

The City of Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News they sent a crew to McKinney’s home Tuesday and found no leak in the meter. However, a crew member found an intermittent leak coming from a plumbing source inside the home.

The city says they often approve bill adjustments, but homeowners have to show where the leak has been repaired before getting approved for an adjustment.

For more information, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man tries to stab MARTA bus driver, is shot by police, Roswell police say

©2024 Cox Media Group