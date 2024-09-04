East Point firefighter injured after fallen power lines near substation cause brush fire

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Fire officials say a firefighter was injured after a power line failure at a nearby substation caused a brush fire.
On Tuesday, the East Point Fire Department responded to multiple emergencies following a high-voltage power line failure near the electric substation adjacent to the fire station on Ben Hill Road.
The incident caused approximately 6,000 feet of power lines to fall to the ground, igniting several brush fires in the area and causing a structure fire.
Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished all brush fires, but crews remained on the scene to address the ongoing structure fire.
During the response, one firefighter sustained a leg injury and was transported for further evaluation.
The firefighter’s condition is stable, and there are no additional reports of injuries.
