GA woman gets 20-year sentence for selling grieving families other people’s burial plots

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County woman sold families who recently lost their loved ones burial plots that either didn’t exist or belonged to someone else.

A jury found Pamela Denise Teal guilty on multiple counts of identity fraud, forgery and theft by deception. A judge sentenced her to 20 years, with seven years to serve before being able to go on probation.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones previously covered how, while working at a cemetery, Teal would offer to help families, then deceive them and steal from them in their time of need.

Families told Jones in March that Teal “smiled in their faces and became their friends,” then sold them already-owned burial plots.

Beverly La Fleur, and her brother Richard La Fleur, previously told Channel 2 Action News how Teal had worked with her to find a burial plot for her dead son, Samuel Moon.

Moon, who was 15-years-old when he was shot at a Sweet 16 party, died in March 2023.

In February 2024, La Fleur and her brother worked with Teal to lay her son to rest, only to find out that the plot they’d paid for didn’t belong to them and the paperwork Teal gave them to sign was fake.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Teal, who worked at Mozley Memorial Gardens. The La Fleurs were among several victims.

Teal went to trial in late March 2025, where a judge denied bond for her. On Wednesday, Teal was sentenced to prison time.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who had contact with Teal to call them to see if there may be more victims.

Teal will appear in court for a restitution hearing in May.

