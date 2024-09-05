‘We love you Coach A:’ Apalachee football program remembers coach killed in school shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — As Apalachee High School continues to mourn the tragic school shooting that left four people dead and nine people injured on its campus on Wednesday, the school’s football program is remembering a coach who was killed.

Math teacher Ricky Aspinwall, 39, was one of four victims shot and killed by 14-year-old Colt Gray on Tuesday, according to the GBI.

In addition to being a math teacher, Aspinwall was also the defensive coordinator for the school’s football team.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As our community, school, and football program begins the mourning process we are so grateful for the outpouring of support.

To our beloved defensive coordinator Ricky Aspinwall, we will carry you heavy in our hearts. We love you Coach A!!! — Apalachee Football (@ApalacheeFB) September 5, 2024

“As our community, school, and football program begins the mourning process we are so grateful for the outpouring of support,” The team posted on X. “To our beloved defensive coordinator Ricky Aspinwall, we will carry you heavy in our hearts. We love you Coach A!!!”

If you would like to donate to Aspinwall’s wife, you can do so by clicking here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

The latest on the deadly school shooting at Apalachee High School

©2024 Cox Media Group