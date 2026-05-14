Social Circle sues over planned ICE detention center

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Social Circle is suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over its plan to create a mass detention warehouse.

Social Circle attorneys filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in the US District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.

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Channel 2 Action News reported in February that DHS purchased a warehouse with plans to convert it into one of the largest immigrant detention facilities in the country.

The detention facility would house anywhere from 7,500 to 10,000 detainees. In documents previously supplied to Social Circle officials, DHS said that the facility would have “no adverse effect on the community and surrounding properties.”

But the city contests that in the lawsuit, saying ICE officials didn’t consult local officials before purchasing the warehouse.

“Defendants conducted no such analysis, instead charging ahead without input from Social Circle’s town officials or regard for the significant problems Defendants’ facility would cause,” it states.

“Social Circle’s already-strained utility network cannot support the planned facility, which would effectively triple the town’s population,” the lawsuit continues.

The detention center is projected to become operational in June. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Homeland Security for a response to the lawsuit.

CITY MANAGER CUT OFF THE WATER

Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor told Channel 2’s Tom Regan he was “blindsided” by what happened back in February.

“We are considering all actions available to us at this point, to stop this from happening,” Taylor said at the time.

The main concerns from Taylor? The city doesn’t have enough water or sewage treatment infrastructure to support a facility housing thousands of detainees.

“They’re talking about a million gallons a day into a sewage treatment plant that only has a capacity of 600,000 gallons a day,” said Taylor.

In March, Taylor locked the water meter at the warehouse, cutting off water and sewer service. Council members were supportive of the move.

NEIGHBORS: ‘PRISON TOWN’

Many people who live in the small town oppose construction of the detention center.

“I just don’t want it here. We’re doing all right in Social Circle. Why does Social Circle want to bring this mess here?” said neighbor Mary Jones.

Others feel differently.

“To help with the current situation with illegal immigration, I agree with it. But I disagree with the way it was brought to us,” said neighbor Terri McCollum.

Resident Gareth Fenley said the proposal has caused significant distress among neighbors, with some already planning to move away from the area.

“They don’t want to be a part of this community if that’s what we’re going to be,” she said.

“It’ll turn our community into prison town ... I’m outraged,” she added.

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