No water for ICE: Utilities to planned Georgia detention center cut off

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The City of Social Circle has taken a new step in its debate with the federal government over a detention center in the city.

Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor already told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that the city planned to challenge detention center plans by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At the time, Taylor told Regan that the city was “considering all actions available to us at this point, to stop this from happening.”

Now, Taylor appears to have taken action.

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Social Circle has cut off water and sewer services at the warehouse-turned-detention center and put a lock on the water meter.

A city representative confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the lock was on and will stay on unless more information is provided to the city.

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Services will remain off “until ICE indicates how water and sewer to the facility will be served without exceeding the limited infrastructure capacity.”

Previously, Taylor told Channel 2 Action News that “we simply do not have the water and sewage capacity to handled the demands which would effectively tripling the population of our city practically overnight” in Social Circle.

The city government has been trying to get planning information and copies of the federal feasibility studies ICE said it used before buying the property, which it says has still not been provided.

That information would include how the agency plans to serve the facility and how it would, or would not, impact the local community.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment and is waiting for a response.

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