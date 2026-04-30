Beloved Newton County teacher, coach dies

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school district is mourning the loss of a longtime educator and coach, whose impact on students and staff stretched far beyond the classroom and athletic field.

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In a statement, Newton County Schools said it was deeply saddened by Dante English’s passing and extended condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the many students whose lives he influenced over more than a decade in the school system.

English served Newton County Schools for 13 years, beginning his career in 2013 as a paraprofessional at West Newton Elementary School. He later worked at Veterans Memorial Middle School before being promoted in 2024 to a health and physical education teacher at Clements Middle School.

Along with teaching, English also served as the school’s head football coach and head boys’ track coach.

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District leaders said Coach English was known for mentoring students, encouraging them through challenges, and pushing them to reach their full potential both in and out of school.

“His legacy is one of service, connection, and lasting influence,” the district said in its statement. “He will be remembered not only for what he did, but for how he made others feel—valued, encouraged, and capable.”

Newton County Schools said it will continue supporting the Clements Middle School community and honoring Coach English’s memory in the days ahead.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

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