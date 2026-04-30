Family: Man shot by police couldn’t get out of car without wheelchair

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Cobb County man shot by police and accused of trying to run over an officer is demanding charges to be dropped, saying what happened was a misunderstanding.

Quortavious Greene’s family told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell he couldn’t get out of his car when police asked him because he uses a wheelchair.

They say he is paraplegic and panicked when officers pulled their guns, LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00

Police showed up to the East Cobb neighborhood for a man asleep behind the wheel and ended up shooting him.

Greene’s attorney, Musa Ghanayem, has filed an internal affairs complaint and is fighting to get the charges dropped.

“His injuries were pretty bad. He has an open wound. He has shrapnel wounds on his hand,” Ghanayem said.

According to the warrant, police say Greene ignored several commands to get out of his car, hit a police cruiser and a fire truck then drove toward an officer before he took off.

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