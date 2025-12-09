Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray to appear in court

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Gray will appear in court for a status hearing, related to the shooting at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024.

Channel 2 Action News will bring you the latest updates on the case, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Gray faces charges for shooting multiple victims, including killing Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall.

