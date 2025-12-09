Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray to appear in court

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Gray will appear in court for a status hearing, related to the shooting at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024.
Gray faces charges for shooting multiple victims, including killing Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall.
