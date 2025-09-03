Apalachee school shooting: Judge denies motion to suppress some evidence in father’s trial

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Barrow County judge denied a motion filed by attorneys for Colin Gray to stop prosecutors from suppressing some of the evidence at his trial.
Colin Gray is accused of buying the gun that prosecutors say his son, Colt Gray, used in the Apalachee High School shooting on Sept. 4, 2024.
Thursday marks one year since Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall were killed in the shooting.
Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm also ordered to seal the motion to “safeguard” Colin Gray’s right to a fair trial.
Gray’s trial had been scheduled to begin in September. But his attorneys filed a motion for continuation because of trials for other cases they have.
Primm granted the motion. The attorneys and judge will meet to work out a trial date that works for everyone.
