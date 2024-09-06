Apalachee school shooting: Colt Gray’s grandfather said his ‘environment’ drove him to shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray’s grandfather spoke with Channel 2 Action News on Friday and said what his grandson did was awful.

Charlie Polhamus spoke with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray by phone.

He says Colt Gray grew up in an unstable home with both parents battling substance abuse and other problems.

“I’m not discounting what my grandson did. It was awful. And he needs to pay a price for it,” Polhamus said. “He was driven to do what he did by the environment that he lived in.”

Colt Gray is charged with four counts of felony murder after the shooting that killed four people and left nine others wounded. His father, Colin Gray, was arrested on Thursday night and charged with second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

Both Colt Gray and Colin Gray appeared in a Barrow County courtroom on Friday morning for their preliminary hearings.

Because Colt Gray is a minor, he will not face the death penalty. Instead, he faces a possible sentence of life in prison. Colin Gray’s charges could carry a 180-year prison sentence.

After the hearing, District Attorney Brad Smith held a news conference where he said he believes this is the second time in the country and the first in Georgia where a parent has been charged in connection with a school shooting.

“He deserves what he gets. The one I’m telling you is he wasn’t born to do that. He’s a victim of his environment. That’s as plain as I can put it,” Polhamus said.

Prosecutors say they will present their cases against Colt Gray and Colin Gray before a grand jury on Oct. 17.

