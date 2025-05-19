Judge approves request to move trial of Colin Gray, father of Apalachee High shooting suspect

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Barrow County judge approved a request to change the venue for the trial of Colin Gray, father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray.

Colin Gray’s legal team requested a change of venue for the trial saying that any jury from Barrow County would be biased due to the nature of the case.

On Monday, Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm ruled to move the venue, but not in the way either the prosecution or defense requested.

To remove that bias, Colin Gray’s attorneys asked to have the trial moved out of Barrow County to a Bryan, Effingham or Glynn County court.

The prosecution agreed that there would be a likely bias having the trial in Barrow County but requested that instead of moving physical locations, they get a jury from Walton County instead.

Instead, the judge approved bringing in a new jury, but from Hall County, while keeping the physical location of the trial at the Barrow County courthouse.

Explaining the decision in the court order, the judge said that Hall County was physically far enough away from Barrow County that jurors would be less likely to have a bias, but the proximity of the two courthouses was close enough that the trial could be held in Barrow to avoid “causing additional undue burden.”

As a result, a jury for Colin Gray’s trial will be selected from Hall County residents and conducted by the Hall County Superior Court.

The trial will then be conducted in Barrow County and Barrow will cover the related costs of Hall County for proceeding this way, according to the judge’s order.

Colin Gray’s son, Colt Gray, is accused of shooting and killing four people at Apalachee High School in Barrow County last September, as well as injuring several others.

As Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray was charged due to his involvement in procuring a firearm for his then-14-year-old son. The automatic rifle used by Colt Gray in the shooting was given to him as a Christmas gift the year before, according to testimony at hearings after the shooting.

In the wake of the Apalachee shooting, Georgia lawmakers and community advocates passed additional school security and safety legislation in the 2025 session.

