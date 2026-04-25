Car chase on metro Atlanta interstate blocks right lane

ATLANTA — A car chase has blocked the right lane of Interstate 20 West at Interstate 75/85, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation 511 website.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to authorities for more information on what happened.

The GDOT camera shows traffic congestion in the area caused by the incident.

GDOT’s website expects the blockage to clear soon.

This is a developing story.

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