3 arrested after trying to meet 15-year-old for sex in Sandy Springs, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Three men were arrested after police say they traveled to Sandy Springs believing they were meeting a 15-year-old for sex.

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Instead, officers were waiting.

The Sandy Springs Police Department says the arrests happened during a proactive child predator sting.

Authorities say the men intended to engage in sexual acts with a 15-year-old in exchange for money.

When the men arrived, they were taken into custody by SSPD.

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The suspects have been identified as:

Antonio Thackston, 43, of Tuscumbia, Ala.

Jacob Holloway, 38, of Lawrenceville, Ga.

Derrell Green, 41, of McClellanville, SC

All three men face multiple charges, including trafficking a person for sexual servitude and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

“Operations like this are a critical part of our ongoing commitment to identify and apprehend those who seek to exploit children,” the department said in a statement.

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Anyone with information or suspect human trafficking, call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” to 233733.

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