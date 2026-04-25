3 arrested after trying to meet 15-year-old for sex in Sandy Springs, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Three men were arrested after police say they traveled to Sandy Springs believing they were meeting a 15-year-old for sex.
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Instead, officers were waiting.
The Sandy Springs Police Department says the arrests happened during a proactive child predator sting.
Authorities say the men intended to engage in sexual acts with a 15-year-old in exchange for money.
When the men arrived, they were taken into custody by SSPD.
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The suspects have been identified as:
- Antonio Thackston, 43, of Tuscumbia, Ala.
- Jacob Holloway, 38, of Lawrenceville, Ga.
- Derrell Green, 41, of McClellanville, SC
All three men face multiple charges, including trafficking a person for sexual servitude and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
“Operations like this are a critical part of our ongoing commitment to identify and apprehend those who seek to exploit children,” the department said in a statement.
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Anyone with information or suspect human trafficking, call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” to 233733.
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